Highs of 31C for Monday, highs of 32C for Thursday

Locals enjoy Blue Lake north of Williams Lake Sunday afternoon as a heat warning continues for the Cariboo region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday continues for the Cariboo with temperatures in the forecast to reach 31C on Monday, July 27 in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Environment Canada noted in the warning posted Monday the heat will continue until Thursday when the forecast is for highs of 32C.

The warmer temperatures are due to a strong ridge of high pressure over the central interior of B.C.

“Cloud pushes in on Tuesday which will help to cool temperatures slightly. Skies clear quickly on Tuesday night and temperatures climb again on Wednesday and Thursday,” the warning noted.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Friday as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

Other areas in Southern B.C. are also under a heat wave warning from Environment Canada.

