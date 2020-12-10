Healthcare recruitment and retention focus of upcoming CRD and CCRHD meetings

Healthcare recruitment and retention will be the focus of special Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District meetings taking place Friday, Dec. 11.
During the meetings, which will begin at 10 a.m, and available to view online through the CRD website , the directors will discuss in addition to recruitment and retention of the healthcare sector, potential uses for the $837,000 the CRD received through the COVID-19 Safe Restart for Local Government funding from the province last month.
Agendas for the meetings are also available on the CRD website.
In a recent labour study done about the Cariboo Chilcotin, it was found that the healthcare sector has the biggest shortfall of applicants to current job postings.
