A tanker truck and trailer crashed along Highway 2 near Dawson creek on Thursday, March 22. (B.C. government)

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Hydrochloric acid that spilled from a tanker truck when it crashed this week near the B.C-Alberta border has leaked into a nearby creek, officials say, raising concerns about drinking water.

A corrosive tanker truck crashed along Highway 2 near the area of Tupper, south of Dawson Creek, on Thursday, according to information posted on the B.C. government website.

“The tanker truck and pup trailer ended up in the ditch with the pup trailer landing upside down,” the statement said. Drive BC said the highway was reduced to single-lane traffic overnight.

Initial reports suggested nothing had leaked, but when specialized crews arrived to clean up, it was determined that 17,000 litres of “product” had spilled.

Two environmental emergency response officers were deployed, while Northern Health was notified about potential drinking supplies in the area.

“Multiple test pits were dug along a nearby creek and preliminary testing suggests the product has migrated along the creek,” the statement said. “The extent of the migration is difficult to determine due to the snow pack depth and the product being clear in colour.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Environment and Northern Health for further comment.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hotel tax, new ferry, opportunities for 2018

Just Posted

Hotel tax, new ferry, opportunities for 2018

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2018: A look at the tourism sector in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coach

New executive director at Chamber of Commerce

Mark Doratti takes helm at Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Outhouse sets franchise history with Royals

Likely’s Griffen Outhouse has set two franchise records this season with the Victoria Royals.

Father son duo look forward to 2018 Coy Cup

Next week will be Francis Johnson Jr.’s ninth time competing at a Coy Cup for the WL Stampeders

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Embattled band Hedley plays last show in B.C. before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

Walking from Argentina to Alaska

Holly ‘Cargo’ Harrison is now in northern B.C. on his journey from Argentina to Alaska.

Most Read