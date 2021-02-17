Head-on collision south of Quesnel claims one life, sends another to hospital

An SUV carrying four passengers lost control after passing on Highway 97, police say

A helicopter arrives at a vehicle crash site to pick up a patient near Kersley. (Photo Submitted by Miranda Hawkins)

One person has died after a crash on Highway 97 five kilometers north of Kersley.

According to a Quesnel RCMP news release, police were called to the scene of a head-on collision just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 where an SUV and pickup truck had collided.

“The investigation revealed the driver of the southbound SUV passed another southbound vehicle on icy roads,” said RCMP. “The SUV then lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided with a northbound pickup.”

One passenger in the SUV died on scene, one was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injures and the other two occupants were not harmed, said police. Both people inside the pickup truck walked away without injuries.

“Two of the passengers in the SUV were extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said. “I commend the actions of highway rescue, Kersley Fire Department, and BC Ambulance Service for their valiant efforts during this rescue.”

Traffic is now flowing again along Highway 97. The collision took place a few kilometers away from the site of another fatal accident on Highway 97 earlier this month.

The Quesnel RCMP remind everyone to drive with caution and adjust your speed for the road conditions. With the heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours, the roads have icy sections and soft snow on the shoulders.

