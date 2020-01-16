Williams Lake RCMP are investigating the cause of a head-on collision Wednesday evening, Jan. 15 on Highway 97.

Head-on collision on Highway 97 sends drivers to hospital Wednesday night

Blowing snow may have reduced visibility

One driver is in hospital with serious injuries while another was treated and released following a head-on collision Wednesday evening just north of Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Highway 97 at Commodore Crescent when a northbound Kia Sorrento and a southbound Ford F-350 collided head-on.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, however, road conditions, in particular low visibility due to blowing snow, may have been.

Byron is reminding motorists to reduce their speed, drive with good winter tires and be aware of road conditions.

