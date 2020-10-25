“Hazardous” weather expected for Quesnel: Environment Canada

10-20 cm of snow and freezing rain are expected to start Sunday night

If unseasonal cold temperatures aren’t enough, Quesnel residents should prepare for another hit of Winter in October.

Environment Canada has put north Cariboo under a winter storm warning for Sunday, Oct. 25 and Monday, Oct. 26.

“A frontal system will move across central and northern parts of the interior today through Monday morning,” the warning reads. “Snow associated with this system is expected to start late today. The snow will change to ice pellets mixed with freezing rain overnight. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by Monday morning. As the front moves eastwards, the freezing rain or ice pellets are expected to ease on Monday morning.”

Environment Canada warns the freezing rain and snow combination will make driving dangerous on Monday morning.

In addition to snow and rain, wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are expected during the storm.

Temperatures are expected to improve above freezing in Quesnel later in the week, but with more rain on the way.

Williams Lake is not under the warning, but is could get up to 9 cm of snow between Sunday and Monday.

