Larry Lansall of Napp Enterprises and his crew are working to clean up the site where two businesses were destroyed by fire in September. Angie Mindus photo

Hazardous debris from downtown lots being cleaned up

Crew is using special equipment to remove asbestos from site

Work is underway downtown to clean up the mess left behind from the fires which claimed two Oliver Street businesses in September.

Larry Lansall of Napp Enterprises and his staff started work this week to remove debris including hazardous material from the downtown site where the buildings that housed Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge and Two World Tea and Coffee House once stood for almost 100 years.

Read more: Fire claims two historic buildings in downtown Williams Lake

Lansall said the large, red vacuum residents may notice on the site is ‘a dust bunny’s worst nightmare,’ and is being used to remove hazardous material, namely asbestos, that exists in the debris.

The crew is loading up all the material into 30-yard bins which will then be transferred to the 100 Mile House landfill for disposal, he said, and hope to wrap up work at the site by November 22.

The fire was deemed suspicious at the time, although the RCMP have yet to confirm for certain the fire was deliberately set.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria
Next story
‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Just Posted

Hazardous debris from downtown lots being cleaned up

Crew is using special equipment to remove asbestos from site

Spirit of Christmas writing contest underway

Winners in each class will be showcased in our annual Seasons Greetings Christmas publication

Cariboo-Prince George MP full of gratitude as he’s sworn in for second term

Todd Doherty is eager to get back to work and help families affected by forestry downturn

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

RCMP traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen Peterson Contracting service truck

Welder found in the back of a different vehicle by RCMP

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

Most Read