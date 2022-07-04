Have you been impacted by shooting incident at the Williams Lake Stampede?

In response to the shooting incident behind the grandstand at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3, the city of Williams Lake has shared a list of resources offering support Monday.
They include:
Interior Crisis Line Network: 1-888-353-2273
Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo-Chilcotin Branch: 250-398-8220
Suicide Help Line: 1-800-353-2273
Mental Health Support: 310-6789
KUU-US Indigenous Crisis Line: 1-800-588-8717
Community Crisis Response Team: 250-305-8496
Interior Health-Mental Health and Substance Use: 250-392-1483
The city also thanked the Williams Lake Stampede Association board of directors, announcer, volunteers, medics and the RCMP, the city described the response as “quick and effective.”
“We are so thankful that the thousands in attendance were evacuated from the rodeo grounds in a calm and orderly manner,” said Mayor Walt Cobb in a news release.
Cobb said hats go off to all involved who ensured everyone’s safety.
