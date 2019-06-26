The sun breaks the horizon and shines through the stones at Stonehenge onto crowds of people celebrating the dawn of the longest day in the UK. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Happy summer solstice day!

10,000 watch sunrise at Stonehenge, England

You may have trouble getting sleep tonight because it’s the longest day of the year.

The summer solstice is June 21, which means anyone living north of the equator, daylight hours could last anywhere from 15 to 24 hours.

In southern parts of British Columbia, the sun is expected to stay out for around 17 hours and northern B.C. could see up to 20 hours of daylight.

READ MORE: Pen Henge ceremony to mark summer solstice

According to astronomers, the solstice is when the tilt of the Earth’s axis is most inclined, marking summer’s start.

Summer solstice falls between June 20 and June 22 every year, when the sun reaches its highest elevation in the Northern Hemisphere.

In England, 10,000 people celebrated the day by watching the sunrise at Stonehenge, which is a World Heritage site believed to be 4,500 years old.

READ MORE: Star gazing: History of the Winter Solstice

The sun rose behind the Heel Stone, which traditionally marks the spot on the horizon for the sunrise, at 4:52 a.m. on Friday in England.

Police say four people were arrested at the Heel Stone event.

Winter solstice usually falls on December 21 or 22.

With files from the Associated Press

