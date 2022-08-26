pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

It was only fitting that Kamloops RCMP dog Neeka earned herself a reward on Aug. 26, International Dog Day.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive around 8.a.m. for a report of a suspicious man in the area. They were able to identify him as 26-year-old Dylan Clifton who was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a court order.

Clifton ran from the cops on foot, prompting a call for backup and Police Dog Services.

The two-year-old German Shepherd tracked the man to an area off of Highland Drive, where he was hiding in a bush. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

The four-legged cop’s work did not go unrecognized.

“We will make sure that Neeka gets an extra treat to celebrate her arrest and International Dog Day, but there is no better treat for a police dog than catching a bad guy,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeDogsKamloopsRCMP

Previous story
No mask mandate for B.C. schools as province urges vaccination to curb COVID

Just Posted

On Birch Avenue a sudden shower started early Friday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada earlier today for the Cariboo. (Lauren Keller photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo region

Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre to host yard sale Sept. 24