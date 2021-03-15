Williams Lake as it looked in 1929 or 1930. (Photo courtesy of the Irene Stangoe collection)

Happy 92nd birthday Williams Lake

Williams Lake was incorporated on March 15, 1929 as a village, later a city

The city of Williams Lake was incorporated as a village on March 15,1929, an event which for years has been celebrated annually by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin with a birthday tea.

This event, which hosts special local guests to celebrate and recognize the city’s birthday alongside some birthday cake, has been cancelled for a second year in 2021 due to the pandemic.

As Williams Lake started years ago, it was just slowly establishing when the First World War began, and it found its population significantly impacted due to men heading overseas.

The arrival of the railway and the stampede caused the town to spring up again and grow rapidly from then on.

As people arrived, so too did businesses and industries, until being incorporated March 15th, 1929 as a village.

Williams Lake was led by a series of village commissioners between its incorporation in 1929 and 1965, when Herb Gardner was elected as the first mayor in 1965.

In August 1981, Glendale joined Williams Lake, and with the added population, Williams Lake became a city in September of that year.

While the museum is unable to celebrate Williams Lakes 92nd birthday this year with the public, it will still recognize Monday March 15th, as Williams Lakes Birthday, amongst Museum staff and directors.

The museum is eagerly anticipating once again being able to celebrate Williams Lake’s birthday with everyone in 2022.

A photo of Railway Avenue in Williams Lake taken at the time of the Cedar Creek gold rush in 1922. (Provided by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

The view looking down Railway Avenue toward the train station. The log cabin hotel on Railway Avenue and courthouse on corner of Oliver Street and First Avenue can be seen. Circa 1920s. (Provided by the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

Most Read