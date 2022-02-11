Hang a poster, red dress to support 31st Annual Women’s Memorial March

Due to COVID-19 there will be no march in Williams Lake this year

Norma-Jean Stump, MMIWG co-ordinator, Indian Residential School Surivor Society, holds up a poster available for businesses and organizations to download from the city of Williams Lake’s website to support the 31st Annual Women’s Memorial March. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is alarming that people are murdered and missing in this day and age, said Norma-Jean Stump.

Stump is the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Co-ordinator Interior for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society in Williams Lake.

“Society needs to see how this effects First Nations communities. The high numbers of our women being murdered and going missing. Is there no deterrence? Why is this continuing?”

A member of ?Esdilagh First Nation north of Williams Lake, Stump said because of too many COVID-19 cases in the region right now, instead of holding a march in Williams Lake this year to coincide with the 31st Annual Women’s Memorial March taking place on Monday, Feb. 14 in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, she is asking businesses and organizations to place an awareness poster in their windows.

The posters will be available for download on the city of Williams Lake’s website and Stump encourages people to hang a red dress as well.

Stump spent more than 20 years working in the justice system.

“I worked at a jail as a corrections officer, I’ve done frontline justice work with seven Aboriginal communities locally, I was a family support worker for family court and I also wrote Gladeau reports for the legal services society at one time.”

She said the march is also meant to bring awareness to the justice system, there needs to be a change.

A recent example is the murder of Carmelita Abraham, the 33-year-old Indigenous woman from Takla First Nation who was found dead in Quesnel on Dec. 28, 2021.

“She was a mother, daughter, sister, a very wonderful young woman. Her family is in extreme grief right now because how she was murdered violently. How does that happen?”

Stump challenged society to show the families of missing and murdered people that it cares.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the family of Carmelita will host a rally in Quesnel at 11 a.m. outside the courthouse.

“This is tragic,” Stump said of Abraham’s death. “She’s just one prime example. There have been many others, even in our small town of Williams Lake. Sabrina Jack-Rosette in 2019 was killed. Gerry Supernault was another person who was murdered. He was a friend of mine and we have no idea what happened to him. There are no details.”

Describing Supernault as ‘the funniest person you could ever meet,’ kind and loving, Stump said he always had a smile or a hug to share.

A relative of hers, Bryan Everett Twan of Quesnel went missing in 2016 and has never been found.

“The family fought to find out what happened to him.”

Grief will linger forever if a person is missing or no justice brought to their death, she added.

On Monday, Feb. 14, there will be First Nations healer available at the Indian Residential School Survivor Society office in Williams Lake at 83C – Second Ave. South. Anyone wanting to book an appointment or asks questions is to call 1-800-721-0066.

In 1992, the first Women’s Memorial March was held in response tot the murder of a woman on Powell Street in Vancouver.

“Out of this sense of hopelessness and anger came an annual march on Valentine’s Day to express compassion, community and caring for all women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on unceded Coast Salish territories,” the march’s website noted.

