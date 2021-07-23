The condition of Dog Creek Road has been a bone of contention with motorists and residents in recent months. (Photo submitted)

The condition of Dog Creek Road has been a bone of contention with motorists and residents in recent months. (Photo submitted)

Handmade signage calls out leaders for potholes, landslide issues on Dog Creek Road

Concerns have been growing for month around the road conditions

Motorists travelling Dog Creek Road are seeing frustrations boil over into creative signage.

Handmade signs have popped up along sections of the road, notorious for its poor road conditions in recent months.

And while residents have been pressuring the city of Williams Lake and Dawson Road Maintenance to do something, city leaders and the MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin have been applying their own pressure to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

“We currently have vehicles navigating dangerous and dirty sections of heavily-used road infrastructure in Williams Lake,” said Coun. Scott Nelson in a news release recently. “This is simply unacceptable.”

The mayor, who was a target of the signs himself, and MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin asked MOTI that temporary asphalt installed in gravelled areas of Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road.

There was also discussion surrounding issues resulting from land slippage in the Hodgson Road area.

In response to the Tribune’s questions last week, the ministry confirmed it is in the process of completing assessments that will allow them to do repairs in the short-term while engineers assess the larger slide complex to understand what is happening and provide recommendations for possible fixes.

Read More: Cariboo leaders demand temporary asphalt on Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Crews make ‘notable progress’ on Flat Lake wildfire Thursday
Next story
Chilliwack near capacity for accommodating displaced wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

Handmade signs have been posted along Dog Creek Road. (Photo submitted)
Handmade signage calls out leaders for potholes, landslide issues on Dog Creek Road

The Flat Lake fire is highly visible from Highway 97 at 70 Mile House. (Scott Nelson photo)
Crews make ‘notable progress’ on Flat Lake wildfire Thursday

Dwayne Davis was commissioned by Williams Lake Rotary to paint the lakecity’s latest mural. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Hometown: Williams Lake’s artful asset

A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department has been deployed to assist the BC Wildfire Service at the Young Lake wildfire. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake structure protection unit deployed to Young Lake wildfire