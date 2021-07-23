Handmade signage calls out leaders for potholes, landslide issues on Dog Creek Road

Concerns have been growing for month around the road conditions

The condition of Dog Creek Road has been a bone of contention with motorists and residents in recent months. (Photo submitted)

Motorists travelling Dog Creek Road are seeing frustrations boil over into creative signage.

Handmade signs have popped up along sections of the road, notorious for its poor road conditions in recent months.

And while residents have been pressuring the city of Williams Lake and Dawson Road Maintenance to do something, city leaders and the MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin have been applying their own pressure to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

“We currently have vehicles navigating dangerous and dirty sections of heavily-used road infrastructure in Williams Lake,” said Coun. Scott Nelson in a news release recently. “This is simply unacceptable.”

The mayor, who was a target of the signs himself, and MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin asked MOTI that temporary asphalt installed in gravelled areas of Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road.

There was also discussion surrounding issues resulting from land slippage in the Hodgson Road area.

In response to the Tribune’s questions last week, the ministry confirmed it is in the process of completing assessments that will allow them to do repairs in the short-term while engineers assess the larger slide complex to understand what is happening and provide recommendations for possible fixes.

