Hand, aerial ignitions conducted on Flat Lake wildfire

B.C. Wildfire is currently implementing the use of controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

BC Wildfire is conducting aerial and hand ignitions on the north edge of the Flat Lake fire perimeter today (Thursday, Aug. 12), resulting in thick plumes of smoke visible from 100 Mile House.

Information officer Jessica Mack said the ignitions, in the area south of Moose Valley Park, between Gustafsen and Holden Lake, are going “very well” with winds coming from the north and pushing the fire back on itself. The ignitions cover an area of about 600 hectares and are aimed at removing unburnt fuels between the fire perimeter and pre-determined control lines, including roads and machine guards.

“The planned ignitions are going really, really well,” Mack said. “People have no need to be concerned at this time. The smoke is very visible but we have aircraft support we well as firefighters (on it).”

Prior to the ignitions, firefighters used hand ignitions to blackline the edge of the containment line prior and aviation support to cool down areas. Four helicopters will also remain on-site throughout the day to support, Mack said.

She noted elevated winds and warmer temperatures increased activity Wednesday on the wildfire, which is now estimated to be 60,739 hectares in size. On Wednesday, firefighters successfully used direct attack methods on the west flank with the use of small-scaled hand ignitions to remove unburnt fuels along newly constructed control lines, which “further re-enforced this tightlined guard.”

Heavy equipment will continue to build line tighter to the fire perimeter while it remains safe to do so on the northwestern flank Thursday.

“The cooler weather certainly helped us. As we’re getting warming weather we are seeing some activity but everything remains in the control lines,” Mack said.

The fire danger rating remains high to extreme in the Cariboo Fire Centre, where 33 fires continue to burn, including four wildfires of note.

Small-scaled hand ignitions are also planned to occur today on the Young Lake wildfire, estimated at 6,937 hectares, where there is still a pocket of unburned fuels.

Meanwhile, an aerial assessment was completed on the Churn Creek Protected Area fire, estimated to be 6,978 hectares, Wednesday. BCWS said the fire continues to burn in a northwestern direction and is classified as a modified response fire.

There are 12 active wildfires in the 100 Mile zone. Seven of the fires are now Under Control, three are being held, and three are out of control.

More to come.



