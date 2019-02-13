Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at dinner time into a San Diego restaurant, but no one was hurt in what police said was an “amazing” outcome.

Police recovered at least 19 shell casings after the shooting Tuesday outside the restaurant in the city’s Hillcrest neighbourhood.

“It’s quite a blessing when that much, that hail of gunfire that went out, there was nobody hit,” police Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune .

It’s “amazing that nobody was hurt,” she said.

READ MORE: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Police detained a suspect about 20 minutes later and found the discarded gun nearby. A motive had not been determined.

The attack occurred in a busy area of bars and restaurants.

READ MORE: FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

Police said they did not have the exact number of patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Some people reported being hit by shattered glass.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Apple lawyer accused of profiting from confidential info
Next story
Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Just Posted

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Easthope brings a thoughtful and stark look at First Nations history

A visceral and poignant collection, Easthope invites discussion and hopes to promote learning

Williams Lake city council votes to expand transit services to include dinner hour

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 city council also voted for an increase in taxi supplements

Williams Lake biologist planning to open microbrewery in former Greyhound Station

Dave Reedman has been brewing for about seven years, even studying brewing technology in England

Cariboo teen supported in quest for ranching career

Grade 12 student Lauren Bedford enrolled in TRU ranching program, pursuing dual credits

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Most Read