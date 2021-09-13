Adobe stock

Group of nine Alberta universities, colleges to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge among the institutions

Nine universities and colleges in Alberta say they are ramping up COVID-19 measures by making vaccination a requirement to enter their campuses.

University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat College are among the institutions that will require proof of vaccination.

A joint news release from the nine schools also says rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination, except for those who cannot be vaccinated because of medical or other reasons.

Each school is to decide when it will begin enforcing the new measures.

The news release says vaccinations are the most effective way to protect communities from the damaging effects of COVID-19.

The announcement follows an off-campus outbreak in late August, when 45 University of Alberta students tested positive for COVID-19 after orientation.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta’s post-secondary schools saying no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirusvaccines

Atlantic Power, Pinnacle Renewable, Scout Island collaborate on air quality monitoring
Biden points to wildfires, weather to push for big $3.5 trillion rebuild

