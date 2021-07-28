A classroom is shown at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A classroom is shown at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Group calls for integration of early childhood education and school systems

People for Education says there are clear benefits to early childhood education

An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems.

A new report from People for Education says there are clear benefits to early childhood education, and current systems across the country aren’t up to muster.

The group says access to child care is inequitable, with prices and availability varying widely based on location.

It also says a lack of co-ordination between early childhood educators, elementary schools and high schools negates some of the benefits for kids who do have access.

People for Education says the priorities and learning mechanisms are not aligned between early childhood education and school systems, so students aren’t able to fully take advantage of the strong foundation set for them in preschool.

The group says the federal government’s commitment in this year’s budget to spend $30 billion over five years on child-care provides an opportunity to replace the disjoined system with a “continuum of education” that starts young.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Liberals take step on national child-care system, promise plan coming in 2021 budget

ChildcareEducation

Previous story
Initial attack team scheduled for Williams Lake Fire Department while fire danger is high
Next story
COVID-19 isolation has impacted mental health of 1-in-5 Canadians, survey finds

Just Posted

Williams Lake could be home to a new disc golf course in Boitanio Park, like the one pictured above at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex in Campbell River. (Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror photo)
City applying for funding to build disc golf course in Boitanio Park

The Williams Lake Fire Department will have the addition of a scheduled initial attack team while the fire danger remains high in the area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Initial attack team scheduled for Williams Lake Fire Department while fire danger is high

The evacuation order for the Big Stick Lake area has been rescinded and downgraded to an alert. (Cariboo Regional District image)
Evacuation order replaced by alert for Big Stick Lake fire in the Chilcotin

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Flat Lake fire now listed at 39,584 hectares