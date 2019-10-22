Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Sustainabiliteens Vancouver strike expected to emphasize need for cross-party collaboration

Greta Thunberg is expected to attend a strike on Oct. 25 outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

According to a Sustainabiliteens Vancouver Facebook post, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist will join them Friday for their first post-election strike “to show our newly elected government that our movement is not going anywhere.”

“I was too young to vote in Monday’s election, so I, along with the rest of my generation, am raising my voice in the only way available to me: taking to the streets,” said organizer Allie Ho in a release.

READ MORE: Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

The schedule for the strike includes a march at 11:30 a.m. and speeches at 12:30 p.m.

The release said youth will emphasize the need for cross-party collaboration and that there will be an “exciting announcement.”

“This Friday, we are calling on our government to come together around a Green New Deal that legislates science-aligned emission reduction targets, prioritizes Indigenous rights, and creates good jobs for all,” said organizer Rebecca Hamilton.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Last week Thunberg made appearances in Alberta. In Edmonton she was one of thousands who walked through the city’s downtown to rally at the legislature, and near Fort McMurray she was doing interviews with local First Nations for an upcoming documentary.

After Thunberg’s appearance a mural of the activist that had appeared in Edmonton was defaced.

READ MORE: Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

Sustainabiliteens Vancouver is a group of teenagers who, as part of the Fridays For Future Canada movement, are striking from school one Friday a month in order to urgently demand action on the climate crisis.

Thunberg began the Fridays for Future movement in August 2018. Her website says at least 40 communities have strikes every Friday in Canada.

Tens of thousands attended the Global Climate Strike at Vancouver city hall on Sept. 27.

With files from The Canadian Press


