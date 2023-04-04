Green Shirt Day hopes to inspire 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Campaign started by the Boulet family whose son was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The 2023 logo design for the fifth-annual Green Shirt Day was designed by by Brandy Hehn, a two-time organ transplant recipient. Th shirt features 29 gold stars, one for each of the 16 people killed and for the 13 who were injured. (Image: Green Shirt Day)

It was nearly five years ago the Humboldt Broncos bus crash claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 13 others, and this Friday (April 7) is Green Shirt Day in honour of one of the players killed.

On April 6, 2018, 29 people, their families and communities were changed forever when the Humboldt Broncos busy crash happened in Saskatchewan, with 13 people injured and 16 killed, including defenceman Logan Boulet.

Boulet died the following day, and his organs so that six lives could live on.

In honour of Logan’s legacy, Green Shirt Day was created to “remember the victims and families of that fatal crash and to create awareness about organ and tissue donation.”

This year, the organization has a goal of inspiring 100,000 people to register for organ and tissue donation.

“One conversation could save someone else’s life, so I encourage everyone to have that talk with their family,” said Toby Boulet. “Then register to be an organ donor in your province. Join this movement for hope — this movement for life — so that others can go on to have more precious time with families.”

Each year in Canada, approximately 250 people die waiting for an organ transplant and currently there are more than 4,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

The fifth-annual Green Shirt Day campaign is led by the Boulet family and the Canadian Transplant Association, and in partnership with many others within Canada’s organ an tissue donation community.

This year’s shirt is designed by Brandy Hehn, a two-time organ transplant recipient from Regina. The shirt was designed to honour the Boulets’ continuing efforts to raise awareness and features 29 gold stars – one for each of the 16 people killed and for the 13 who were injured.

Green Shirt Day is followed by National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week, which runs April 23 to 29, and is in its 26th year.

