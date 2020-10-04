Green Party of Canada chooses Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul as new leader

Paul succeeds Elizabeth May, who stepped down last fall after leading the party for 13 years

Green Party of Canada members have chosen Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul as their new leader.

Paul won a bare majority of votes in the eighth round, defeating Dimitri Lascaris.

She says the race showed the depth of talent the Greens can attract and pledged to give her all to the party’s success.

Paul succeeds Elizabeth May, who stepped down last fall after leading the party for 13 years.

Nearly 35,000 people were eligible to vote, almost 10 times the turnout in the last leadership election in 2006, and nearly 24,000 ballots were cast, according to the party.

The race suffered several hiccups, including the disqualification of one candidate, the disqualification and reinstatement of a second, and a bookkeeping error that the party says kept thousands of dollars in donations out of the hands of a third.

The Canadian Press

