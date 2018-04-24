A grass fire got away on a home owner and ignited a woodshed and jumped to the house at Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation last Sunday evening. Photo submitted

Grass fire spreads and destroys home at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Grass burning got out of control Sunday evening destroying a woodshed and a home

A grass fire got away on a resident, burning a wood shed and home at Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation last Sunday evening.

“Somebody was burning grass outside their place and the wood shed caught on fire,” Chief Joe Alphonse told the Tribune. “It jumped and it burned the house down.”

There was one woman living in the home, which Alphonse said was about 40 years old, however, because the house was used by family members that travelled back and forth from Williams Lake it means a family has been displaced from the community.

“It’s disappointing with everything we went through last summer and how hard we fought to save our homes from wildfires to have one of our community members burn their house down from a grass fire,” Alphonse said. “It just happened at an unfortunate time when most of our community members were not in the community.”

Grass burning has been an issue in the past at Tl’etinqox, Alphonse said.

“We’ve never lost any buildings before because of it, but now that we have, it will be a good opportunity for the community to address that kind of behaviour. I’ve been wanting to try and curb it in some way.”

The fire occurred the day before a Category three fire ban went into effect for the region.

As of noon Monday, April 23, category three fires were banned in Cariboo Fire Centre in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government. Areas covered by the ban include the Cariboo-Chilcotin, 100 Mile House, Quesnel and the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Lands.

Banned are any fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, one or more burning windrows and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

The category three fire ban will remain in effect until Sept. 19, 2018.

Read More: Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning

Read More: Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

One person was living in the home, but it was used by family members who travelled back and forth from Williams Lake, Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse said. Photo submitted

Previous story
Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says
Next story
Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning

Just Posted

Grass fire spreads and destroys home at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Grass burning got out of control Sunday evening destroying a woodshed and a home

More warm weather on the way for the Cariboo

B.C. officials concerned about increased flooding risk

Forest resiliency focus moving forward in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Rodger Stewart as FLNRO’s new director of regional initiatives will focus on rebuilding forest resiliency after the 2017 wildfires

Category 3 fire ban expanded to include Tsilhqot’in title area

Ban implemented in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government

Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash Sunday evening near Springfield Road

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Most Read