Grass fire burns out-of-control in Kamloops city limits

  Aug. 31, 2022 11:40 a.m.
Kamloops firefighters are attacking a growing blaze on a hillside across from Aberdeen Mall.

The fire is under the power line right-of-way off Cariboo Way, with firefighters staging in an empty lot next to the Kamloops Veterinary Hospital.

Kamloops Fire Rescue has asked that Hillside Way between Hillside Drive and Highway 1 be closed to traffic.

Traffic delays are expected as fire crews battle a blaze on Hillside Drive in Kamloops Aug. 31 (Google Maps)

Kamloops RCMP is asking people to avoid the area of Hillside Drive from Notre Dame to Hillside Way.

Delays are to be expected.

A helicopter is also responding to the fire.

~With files from Kamloops This Week

