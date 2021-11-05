Quesnel hospital COVID-19 outbreak patient dies

Northern Health announced the death along with condolences on Friday, Nov. 5

A patient at GR Baker Memorial Hospital who tested positive due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility has died according to Northern Health.

Northern Health extended condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of the patient in an email update on the outbreak.

There have been no additional cases related to the outbreak detected at GR Baker since the last update. Five staff members and five patients in the inpatient unit of GR Baker Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Under 70 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Quesnel in the last reporting period (Oct. 24 – Oct. 30), down from a pandemic high the week before.

Under 80 per cent of people eligible in the Quesnel local health area have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next update on the outbreak will be early next week.

READ MORE: City of Quesnel will require all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 3

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusQuesnel