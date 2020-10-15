This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Govts, companies shifted COVID risk management responsibility to individuals: study

Researchers say organizations could have been more proactive in ‘owning’ responsibility

A new Canadian study has found that over the first five months of 2020, government and corporate approaches to COVID-19 went from taking decisive, collective action against the pandemic to emphasizing individual responsibility.

The researchers say that Canadian policymakers and firms should take more ownership of the challenge, but in the end, “it takes everyone to protect everyone.”

The study, titled “Passing the Buck vs. Sharing Responsibility: The Roles of Government, Firms and Consumers in Marketplace Risks during COVID-19,” is published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research.

Its authors analyzed speeches and tweets by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, as well as tweets and emails from a handful of major corporations, from January to May.

They found the messaging went through three distinct phases, beginning with an “externalization” stage that lasted from the start of the year until early March, in which the virus was largely seen as a foreign problem.

After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, researchers found the message shifted to one of “responsible organizations” — a phase characterized by daily policy announcements, states of emergency, and major shifts in the way corporations operated.

This lasted until mid-April, when researchers found the emphasis was increasingly placed on “responsible consumers.” This phase began “once organizations established the ceiling of their efforts and demanded consumers’ co-operation,” according to the study.

“It was more like, ‘do your job. Do your part. Help each other,’” Charles Cho, an accounting professor at York University and one of the study’s authors, said in an interview on Thursday.

“What we find in general is, we first externalize the situation, then we take control of the situation. Eventually, we sort of ask the consumers to co-operate to help mitigate the risk.”

The authors said the study’s aim is not to lay blame, noting “citizens must bear some of the burden of trying to contain the spread of the virus.”

However, Cho said, organizations could have been more proactive in “owning” responsibility.

“That owned responsibility was just there temporarily, and then it quickly shifted,” Cho said.

The study also found that governments and organizations failed to properly emphasize the interdependence of different groups, instead focusing on the risks to vulnerable populations such as seniors and health-care workers.

This “overemphasis” had one unintentional consequence, the study found: making young, healthy people underestimate their own risk of getting COVID-19 — as well as their role in spreading it.

That’s led to “failed responsibilization, transgressions, and reduced compliance to guidelines such as physical distancing and mask-wearing,” the study found.

Adam Burns, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’
Next story
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

Just Posted

Mark Hamm has lived and worked in the Cariboo since 1982 when he took a summer job, which turned into a permanent position with the BC Forest Service, and said he loves the area, the people and volunteering in the community. (Greg Sabatino photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mark Hamm making a difference in the community

“It was really tough on the people working at the fire centre through all of that,” Hamm said

Interior Health Authority confirmed Wednesday the lab at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Staffing shortage impacting Cariboo Memorial Hospital lab in Williams Lake

Residents continue to experience difficulties booking appointments

Kyle Townsend is running for the B.C. Conservatives in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Kyle Townsend, Conservative Party

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

Coralee Oakes is running for the B.C. Liberals in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Coralee Oakes, Liberal

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

Douglas Gook is running for the B.C. Green Party in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Douglas Gook, Green Party

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Most Read