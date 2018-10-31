Gov’t asks motorists for patience as Highway 97 south construction project halted for another season

“Cooler temperatures do not allow for completion of the remaining work”

The Highway 97 construction project south of Williams Lake won’t be completed by winter as planned.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Wednesday morning that road crews will be preparing the construction project from Williams Lake Indian Reserve No. 1 to Lexington Road for winter shutdown through the month of November as cooler temperatures do not allow for completion of the remaining work.

“The first layer of asphalt paving for this four-laning project was recently completed, but the remaining paving, or “top lift”, cannot take place until warmer temperatures return late next spring,” stated the news release.

“Two paved lanes will remain open throughout the project area this fall and winter. Although drivers may see four paved lanes, not all of the safety elements are completed to allow these additional lanes to be used at this time.”

There will be a speed limit increase from the current 50 km/h construction zone to 70 km/h.

“The remaining four to six weeks of work required to complete the project will begin late next spring, once seasonal load restrictions are removed from the side roads supporting the project. Work will include paving completion, installation of additional guardrails and signage, as well as grass seeding and landscaping.”

“People’s patience is appreciated while this work is carried out. Drivers are reminded that even though work will soon be halting for the season, they should obey the posted speed and use caution while travelling through the work area.”

The estimated cost of the project is $47 million.

Construction was delayed by the 2017 Cariboo wildfires. The project is now scheduled for completion in Spring 2019.

According to the ministry project objectives include increase safety by improving alignment, increase capacity of Highway 97 from two lanes to four lanes, improve highway access by balancing the economic development objectives of the community with the mobility and safety objectives of minimizing and consolidating direct highway access points, minimize project environmental impacts through thoughtful design, appropriate mitigation of impacts and compensation where impacts cannot be mitigated and provide a product that will meet the needs and expectations of the users and the local community.

