Air ambulances respond to the Hwy. 5 crash. (Stumon67/Twitter)

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

A 35-year-old Lower Mainland man has been identified as the man killed in a Hwy. 5 collision south of Merritt Sunday afternoon.

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

A 78-year-old Kamloops with critical injuries was airlifted and two people with minor injuries were taken by ambulance.

Halskov said that “speed relative to road conditions” was being investigated as a possible cause.

He noted that the highway was icier in the shade, leaving little time for the drivers to adjust their speed.

Halskov said that impairment had been ruled out.

The crash closed Hwy. 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt for nearly eight hours.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

Just Posted

New provincial court judge for Northern Region

Peter Whyte is serving the Williams Lake Provincial Court and other courts in the region

Chilly Monday morning marks BC Family Day

Sunshine and cold are in the forecast for today’s BC Family Day in Williams Lake.

River Kings take game one of CIHL final

River Kings edge Stamps 6-5 in overtime to carry 1-0 series lead heading back to Terrace.

VIDEO: Otter bathtime in the winter sun

Cariboo filmmaker captures playful otter near Williams Lake

Afternoon sunshine greets guests for Valetine’s Dessert Tea

Strawberry shortcake was the star Sunday at the Valentine’s Dessert Tea in Williams Lake.

VIDEO: Otter bathtime in the winter sun

Cariboo filmmaker captures playful otter near Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Most Read