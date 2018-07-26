Aaliyah Rosa. Courtesy RCMP

Fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Following the tragic death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa in Langley, the young girl’s former preschool teachers have launched a GoFundMe for the grieving father.

Trish Wright, and fellow teachers Miss Sarah, Miss Lily, Miss Shelan and Miss Fabia, are hoping to raise $30,000 through the “Daughters tragic death, please help” GoFundMe page to help Aaliyah’s father, who “is going to need help for the rest of his life to get over the loss of his baby girl, the reason he lived and breathed.”

Aaliyah was found deceased in a rental suite in Willoughby on Sunday, July 22. Police have released very few details, but said a 36-year-old woman who is connected to the incident is under medical care.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Wright described Aaliyah as “the sweetest most unselfish little girl you could meet.”

“Her smile could light all of Walnut Grove,” Wright said in an email to the Times.

“If we don’t come together, who will? Aaliyah is never coming back we have to step up and do the right thing.”

Wright returned a call from the Times on Thursday morning, but was too overwhelmed with grief to speak about Aaliyah.

According to the GoFundMe page, Aaliyah was an only child and “the true definition of ‘Daddies little girl.”

“Aaliyah was an extraordinary 7-year-old soul, full of love, joy and light to everyone around her,” the post reads.

“You couldn’t help but be attracted to her energy. She was the highlight of all our days. Now that girl we all loved so much has been taken from us, and it is devastating!! Never to see this child’s big brown eyes and out-of-control curly hair again is unimaginable.”

For more details about the GoFundMe campaign, click here.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels
Next story
City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewellery – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read