A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

Stemmer Construction operated crane which collapsed in Kelowna

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.

“These men are husbands, fathers, sons, friends and chosen family to so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking…,” she wrote.

“We have the opportunity to be a lighthouse amongst the storm for these families. Money doesn’t fix anything, however it can provide support and self care that these women are in need of.

“In these times of grief you are not alone. There are people in your corner to help navigate through these horrific events of life. It takes a village to get through life, and your village has you.”

A video posted to an Instagram account bearing Patrick Stemmer’s name shows crews disassembling the crane. The video was posted less than two hours before the crane collapsed.

READ MORE: Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: 4 people dead in Kelowna crane

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

KelownaSalmon Arm

Previous story
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say
Next story
Public inquest to investigate death of man in BC Corrections vehicle

Just Posted

The evacuation alert issued for the Crooked Lake Area. (Photo submitted)
Three parcels of land on Crooked Lake under evacuation alert

The Hotnarko Creek fire west of Williams Lake has grown to 950 hectares. Residents in the Anahim Lake area were placed under an evacuation alert Monday, July 12. (BCWS map)
Hotnarko Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Anahim Lake area

A helicopter with the BC Wildfire Service flies above the river valley Monday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo)
Update: Fire on east side of Williams Lake River Valley under control

This undated photo provided by Walt Disney World shows Disney characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, starting in October 2021. Disney announced Tuesday, June 22 that all four parks at the resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World via AP)
Oliver Street Bar and Grill, BGC Williams Lake Club hosting Disney Trivia night