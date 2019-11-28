Jeff Peach on his wedding day, Aug. 21, 2019. Mandy McLelland photo.

GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

Jeff Peach leaves behind his wife and children

A fundraiser is underway for the family of a 100 Mile House man who died in a fatal collision north of Clinton.

Jeff Peach was unexpectedly taken from his family on Nov. 25.

A northbound transport truck, for reasons that remain under investigation, left the highway, rolled, and killed the driver, a man in his 40’s from the local area, according to Cpl. Mike Halskov.

Jeff leaves behind his wife Krista Peach, who’s expecting and due to have the baby on May 19 and his children, Kris (21), Kevin (17 – step-son), Keldyn (6), and Kaden (2) and two step-children living on the island, Kyle (24), and Kayleigh (19).

Jeff had been working for Canada Bread for two and a half years.

“He loved his job. He loved interacting with people. He always had a joke or story to tell with a smile,” Mandy McLelland, wrote in the GoFundMe she started with Krista’s permission.

Jeff was often seen walking his son (Keldyn) to and from school, he was a very involved father who loved his kids more than anything, according to the post.

“The family would appreciate prayers for strength, and well wishes for healing. Financial support will ease the burden of bills and allow the family to focus on healing in this difficult time. Any amount helps.”

Some of the people who have donated thus far have noted that he was “a wonderful man,” that they’ll miss “his cheerful hellos at school pickups” and that he “always had a smile on his face.”

The cause of the collision is under investigation by Clinton RCMP with assistance from Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS – Ashcroft) and the BC Coroners’ Service, according to Cpl. Halskov. Adding that at this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a causal factor and that road and weather conditions were good at the time of the collision.

“Police are seeking any potential witnesses to this crash. Anyone who has not spoken with police is asked to call Clinton RCMP at 250-459-2221 or CITS in Ashcroft at 250-453-2654.”

To donate to the GoFundMe visit gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-jeff-peach.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jeff Peach pictured recently with his family. Mandy McLelland photo.

Previous story
Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk
Next story
Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Just Posted

GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

Jeff Peach leaves behind his wife and children

New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface

Purple ribbon campaign highlights need to protect women, children

While she believes as a society we have come a long ways,… Continue reading

Family of Dorian Johnny holds vigil in Boitanio Park Wednesday

Johnny, 31, was found in the park Wednesday morning and died later in hospital

Family holding vigil in Boitanio Park after man dies Wednesday morning

Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, was located in the park and transported to hospital but later died

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Most Read