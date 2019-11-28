GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

A fundraiser is underway for the family of a 100 Mile House man who died in a fatal collision north of Clinton.

Jeff Peach was unexpectedly taken from his family on Nov. 25.

A northbound transport truck, for reasons that remain under investigation, left the highway, rolled, and killed the driver, a man in his 40’s from the local area, according to Cpl. Mike Halskov.

Jeff leaves behind his wife Krista Peach, who’s expecting and due to have the baby on May 19 and his children, Kris (21), Kevin (17 – step-son), Keldyn (6), and Kaden (2) and two step-children living on the island, Kyle (24), and Kayleigh (19).

Jeff had been working for Canada Bread for two and a half years.

“He loved his job. He loved interacting with people. He always had a joke or story to tell with a smile,” Mandy McLelland, wrote in the GoFundMe she started with Krista’s permission.

Jeff was often seen walking his son (Keldyn) to and from school, he was a very involved father who loved his kids more than anything, according to the post.

“The family would appreciate prayers for strength, and well wishes for healing. Financial support will ease the burden of bills and allow the family to focus on healing in this difficult time. Any amount helps.”

Some of the people who have donated thus far have noted that he was “a wonderful man,” that they’ll miss “his cheerful hellos at school pickups” and that he “always had a smile on his face.”

The cause of the collision is under investigation by Clinton RCMP with assistance from Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS – Ashcroft) and the BC Coroners’ Service, according to Cpl. Halskov. Adding that at this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a causal factor and that road and weather conditions were good at the time of the collision.

“Police are seeking any potential witnesses to this crash. Anyone who has not spoken with police is asked to call Clinton RCMP at 250-459-2221 or CITS in Ashcroft at 250-453-2654.”

To donate to the GoFundMe visit gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-jeff-peach.

