Amelia Whiting has been chosen to represent the 100 Mile House/Lac La Lache region at the 2022 B.C. Summer Games. (Photo courtesy of Julia Petitclerc)

Goalie Whiting set to represent 100 Mile House region at 2022 B.C. Summer Games

Netminder has been working with former MLS professional

Amelia Whiting is hoping for her big break when she makes her goalkeeping debut at the B.C. Summer Games this July.

The Timothy Lake resident will represent the Cariboo North-East Zone in the Games, set for July 21-24 in Prince George. The 15-year-old, who joined the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association’s U15 team in April, said she was excited to be selected as the tryouts were challenging.

“It was a really great experience going to try out,” said Whiting, who attends Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. “It’s really nice, personally, because I don’t think anyone else in 100 Mile House has been on the B.C. Games (soccer) team.”

Whiting, who started her soccer journey at the age of five in Ottawa, always knew she wanted to become a goalie, even if did involve a little pain.

“Back then, no one wanted to fill the vacancy for a goalie so she decided to step up and after making her first save, the ball hit her straight in the gut,” said Whiting’s mother, Julia Petitclerc. “Even though tears started to swell up, the cheers motivated her to keep going.”

Part of the athletic experience is learning from those who have played and achieved great things in the sport. Whiting has had the privilege of learning from some of the best coaches and trainers across Canada, including her favourite, Andre Badescu.

Badescu is a retired goalie who played most recently for the Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer. After hanging up his cleats, he decided to start coaching the next generation.

“He is my biggest role model,” said Whiting. “He is an amazing keeper and even a better coach who taught me everything, especially how to stay positive on and off the field. I worked with him for two-and-a-half years, three days a week.”

Whiting currently practices twice a week and every weekend with two practices on Saturday and a game every Sunday in preparation for the BC Summer Games. She has also competed in tournaments in B.C., including one in Kamloops, and will play with the U17 girls’ team for Quesnel’s Youth Soccer Association in the provincials in Burnaby this weekend.

“I like getting to play against other teams and get different experiences playing every time,” she said.

On top of playing and training, Whiting has also been working as an assistant coach with Jo Wankling, of the University of Northern B.C., ahead of the Summer Games.

Whiting hopes the BC Summer Games will help her get noticed. Moving forward, she hopes to get a soccer scholarship and one day play for Carleton University’s soccer team.

“I’ve always done it, and it’s probably one of my favorite things,” she said. “I really enjoy it, and I can actually get somewhere playing soccer.”


