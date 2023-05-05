Go By Bike Week declared for Williams Lake May 29 to June 2

Ruth Lloyd, from left, Erin Hitchcock, and Denise Deschene, presented to council leading up to spring Go By Bike Week set for May 29 to June 4, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Williams Lake city council proclaimed the week of May 29 to June 4, 2023 Go By Bike Week (GBBW) at their May 2 meeting.

The council unanimously supported the motion following a presentation from Scout Island Nature Centre Air Aware Educator Erin Hitchcock, along with representatives from Streets for All Williams Lake.

Coun. Nelson thanked the delegation and advocated for some street sweeping to take place on Highway 20 between Mackenzie Avenue and South Lakeside Drive, pointing out the challenge this section poses for safety.

The delegation encouraged the city and council to register to participate in the spring Go By Bike to log any trips they do by bike, on foot or by scooter to be eligible to win local and provincial prizes, including a bicycle tour for two in Croatia. Those who “shift their mode” and replace vehicle trips with cycling, walking, etc., are also eligible to win an e-bike.

Politicians were once again invited to participate in the politician on the pedal challenge, the June 2 critical mass ride, and the group let council know of plans for other bike-related events including a “bike bus” pilot to provide an escorted group ride for some students to enable them to ride their bikes to school safely.

The fall event, which saw 122 register to participate and log 4,729 km cycling, walking or wheeling and saved 1,000 kilograms of greenhouse gases, included a number of organized events by GBBW volunteers.

Other requests from the group included working on a grant application for provincial active transportation funds which many neighbouring communities have been utilizing to support safer streets, which was also positively received.

