All 34 residents of Glen Arbor are still unable to move back after the building experienced its third sprinkler system break on Feb. 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Glen Arbor residents still evacuated after most recent sprinkler system failure

City’s building inspector said the damage this time around is ‘fairly’ extensive

Residents living in Williams Lake’s Glen Arbor have not been able to move back since the attic sprinkler system burst a week ago Monday for the third time in less than two years.

Residents were forced out the first time in December 2018, the second time on Sunday, Jan. 19 and then just recently on Monday, Feb. 3.

Read more: Ruptured sprinkler system forces Glen Arbor residents to evacuate for the third time

The City’s chief building inspector Gary Deane told the Tribune Tuesday the damage is extensive.

“It is more extensive than the last two times, even the original break. The one last year affected the one wing, this time there have been two separate breaks that affected the other wing, the central portion and some of the other wing that was repaired last year.”

Deane said they had the first meeting yesterday with the insurance adjusters and some contractors to see what can be done, but it is too early in the process to give a timeline as to when people can move back in.

“I think the insurance company is planning on bringing a sprinkler engineer in the near future just to assess the whole system to see why there have been failures. It’s concerning we’ve got a system that’s been serviced for 16 years and hasn’t had any problems or issues and then we have three breaks in less than two years.”

The insurance companies, he added, are not going to ‘guess and try and patch things together.’

Mayor Walt Cobb is the chair of the Glen Arbor board and said Tuesday he is frustrated, even joked it was time to find a new chairman.

Cobb said he has another meeting Tuesday to determine if the main part of the building can be repaired first so that tenants whose suites do not have water issues can move back in sooner than later.

Most of the tenants are staying at the Sandman Hotel and Suites nearby with the exception of two or three people that are staying with families, Cobb confirmed.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism
Next story
‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Just Posted

Glen Arbor residents still evacuated after most recent sprinkler system failure

City’s building inspector said the damage this time around is ‘fairly’ extensive

COLUMNS: Using untapped solar resources

Photosynthesis can’t be overstated considering life on this planet would not be possible without it

Miocene VFD puts donated truck from Enbridge to good use

Formerly an old valve service truck it received a retrofit

The Wild Ones continues to showcase Xeni Gwet’in, episode four airs Feb. 10

The first season is a success, he’s hopeful for more: Chief Jimmy Lulua

Kangaroos take 1-0 opening round playoff series lead over Stamps

The Williams Lake Stampeders will need two wins next weekend to keep their playoff aspirations alive

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canadian/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Most Read