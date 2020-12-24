Tl’etinqox member Rosaline Harry loves seeing the smiles on children’s faces during the holidays. This is the fourth year she is volunteering to collect Christmas shoeboxes and gift bags for on and off-reserve children and youth. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Tl’etinqox member Rosaline Harry loves seeing the smiles on children’s faces during the holidays. This is the fourth year she is volunteering to collect Christmas shoeboxes and gift bags for on and off-reserve children and youth. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Gifts from the heart: Tl’etinqox volunteer spreads Christmas cheer

Rosaline Harry delivers holiday shoeboxes purchased by community sponsors

Shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts will once again be distributed to Tl’etinqox boys and girls west of Williams Lake this holiday season.

From early Oct. to mid-Dec., Rosaline Harry is in full holiday spirit as she seeks the generous support of community members to help with gift purchases for on and off-reserve children on her list.

This is the fourth year the Tl’etinqox School janitor collects gifts after being inspired to add a local twist to a national holiday favorite —Operation Christmas Child.

“We have quite a bit of our people on a low income and some kids are lucky to have Christmas presents,” Harry said.

“I thought about it for a while and then I talked about it over to my family, and I guess it was up to me if I wanted to take it on”

Harry’s first step in making Christmas 2017 one to remember was to reach out to the school’s principal to ask the students’ names, after which she would contact their parents for permission.

The idea took off from there with Tl’etinqox school, health centre and government office staff, as well as community members, agreeing to pledge at least $20 for each student on Harry’s list.

“Last year, because I had so much, I cut them off from e-transferring money,” she said.

“I told them you have to go out and buy the present and give it to me because the point is to have fun and buy Christmas presents.”

Read More: ‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Because Harry was not employed at the school until 2018, rooms in her home where the presents would be stored for safekeeping became quickly overfilled.

In 2017, Harry delivered gifts to 57 children and youth. In 2018, the number of presents doubled with 114 students receiving a gift.

Last year was the busiest for Harry, who spent four hours Christmas Day with her daughter Cecile Alphonse delivering the gifts addressed from Santa to on-reserve Tl’etinqox boys and girls. In total, 136 on and off-reserve students had received a present.

“I thought about not going through with it this year, but I thought about the kids,” Harry said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t want to turn them down,” she added, noting she could not say no to a student who asked if there would be shoeboxes this year.

Children and youth have always held a special place in Harry’s heart.

Read More: ‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Before working at the school, Harry was a youth worker and assisted behind the scenes with Tl’etinqox’s annual horse and bike ride to the Williams Lake Stampede.

That role was unfortunately cut short after a drunk driver on-reserve struck Harry in summer 2016.

“It still hurts me, but it doesn’t hurt me as much,” she said.

“You got to forgive and forget to move on and be happy in your life.”

Harry is also fundraising to purchase a playground for her subdivision, which has around 50 homes.

This Christmas will see a total of 85 Tl’etinqox children receiving a shoebox or gift bag.

“I love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Harry said, calling Christmas an always special day.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasHoliday giving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo First Nations ask for inclusion in 2021 gov’t aerial wildlife surveys

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox member Rosaline Harry loves seeing the smiles on children’s faces during the holidays. This is the fourth year she is volunteering to collect Christmas shoeboxes and gift bags for on and off-reserve children and youth. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Gifts from the heart: Tl’etinqox volunteer spreads Christmas cheer

Rosaline Harry delivers holiday shoeboxes purchased by community sponsors

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg, left, and vice-president David Brideau recently learned the legion is receiving $11,919.22 from the federal government and $7,500 from the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Legion receives federal, municipal funding in Williams Lake

The funds will help with operating costs

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger (left) accepts a table filled with Christmas gifts for seniors living in the community from Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Alex Gresl as part of the organization’s Spark into Christmas campaign. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce making Christmas bright for seniors

“We needed to do something to brighten everyone’s day,” Glenda Winger said

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Depending on available funding, a few areas of the Cariboo region are selected for aerial wildlife surveys each winter said the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The frequency of these surveys depends in part on development pressures, disturbance resulting from human activities, and identified wildlife management needs,” a spokesperson said. “External effects from events such as wildfires are also considered when determining the frequency of aerial surveys for a given area.” (Pixabay photo)
Cariboo First Nations ask for inclusion in 2021 gov’t aerial wildlife surveys

Future flights could include others should COVID-19 orders change, says ministry

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Most Read