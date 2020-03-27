Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake is continuing to operate, with no layoffs, but has changed its mine plan to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Taseko-Gibraltar Mine adapts mine plan in response to COVID-19

Mill operations unaffected, no reduction to personnel as a result of changes, company says

Taseko Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake is still up and running as changes are being made to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice-president of corporate affairs Brian Battison said they have adjusted the mine plan.

“Changes will see a temporary curtailment in mining operations and an idling of some mining equipment effective April 1 in the pit,” Battison told the Tribune.

“The mill operations will be unaffected and there will be no reduction to personnel as a result of these changes.”

The mine is currently operating at capacity and there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases on site or in the workforce, he added.

Continued operation of the mine will be contingent on an available work force and copper prices, he added.

“We have a couple of priorities during this difficult time and they are protecting our employees and their families, and suppliers against the virus and managing the mine under these difficult world-wide conditions.”

Read more: Chief inspector of mines makes recommendations regarding COVID-19

Copper prices have dropped ‘dramatically’ in the last 10 days by 20 per cent, he said.

He confirmed there have been no layoffs within the 700-person workforce.

Safety precautions recommended by the Chief Inspector of Mines and Provincial Health Officer are in place with respect to COVID-19 and were implemented before the recommendations became official, he confirmed.

All large non-essential gatherings have been cancelled and site access has been restricted until further notice.

If an employee doesn’t want to work during the pandemic, Battison said there are provisions in the collective agreement.

Bus transportation and ridership to and from the mine has been reduced as well and the bus is rigorously cleaned before and after every trip, although employees are being encouraged to drive their private vehicles.

“We’ve taken a whole bunch of steps to keep employers and suppliers safe and keep the mine operating.”

Battison said delivery of concentrate from the mine has not been interrupted that sees it trucked to the rail head, transported by rail to Vancouver and then shipped overseas to smelters.

Read more: INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2020: Gibraltar now a state-of-the-art facility


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Taseko-Gibraltar Mine adapts mine plan in response to COVID-19

Mill operations unaffected, no reduction to personnel as a result of changes, company says

Williams Lake firefighters shopping for Salvation Army food services

Due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Salvation Army had to send its volunteers home

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Williams Lake city councillor part of voiceover for revamp of video game

Jason Ryll plays the part of Shane the Death Knight in Lords Mobile

COVID-19: Cariboo women turn to their sewing machines to protect frontline health care workers

Cariboo Sew Strong

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

Most Read