Responding to the layoffs announced at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake this week, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston said the ministry is working diligently to see the situation resolved as quickly as possible. (Taseko Mines photo)

Responding to the layoffs announced at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake this week, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston said the ministry is working diligently to see the situation resolved as quickly as possible. (Taseko Mines photo)

Gibraltar Mine permit change consultation period extended to May 7, 2021: energy and mines minister

“We are working dilgently to see this resolved as quickly as possible,” minister said

B.C. mines minister Bruce Ralston said Thursday he was concerned to hear about layoffs at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake announced earlier this week.

“I hope the situation can be resolved with minimum impacts,” Ralston noted in an e-mailed statement. “We will do everything we can to support the workers, their families and the community during this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, April 20, Williams Lake’s mayor Walt Cobb and Taseko Mines vice-president of corporate affairs Brian Battison said 40 to 60 people were being laid off, effective April 27, because the mine is awaiting approval to reactivate its Gibraltar East pit.

The process began in May 2020, they said.

Read more: Gibraltar Mine laying off 40 to 60 workers, awaiting permission to reopen existing pit

Ralston confirmed the province is consulting on a permit change and a 30-day extension was recently granted until May 7, 2021 to allow time for further consultation.

“We are working diligently to see this resolved as quickly as possible. Our government’s priority is to ensure all voices are heard during the consultation process and that projects are processed in a fair and timely manner.”

During the committee of the whole meeting at city hall Tuesday, April 20, Cobb said that the process had changed and that was causing the hold up.

Normal circumstances require the company to give notice of intent to do so by filling out what is called a notice of departure with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Cobb said, reading from a statement from Taseko Mines, noting regulators have decided this now requires more than a notice of departure, saying an amendment to the existing permit is needed which requires a process of consultation.

When asked if the process has changed, the ministry responded Thursday that it has not.

Part 10.1.18 of the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in B.C. states that the owner, agent or manager shall notify the chief permitting officer in writing of any intention to depart from the mine’s plan and reclamation program authorized under sections 10.1 or 10.1.2 of this code to any substantial degree, and shall not proceed to implement the proposed changes without the written authorization of the chief permitting office, a ministry spokesperson said.

“Gibraltar Mining Ltd. has applied for amendments to their Mines Act Permit and Environmental Management Act Permit. The amended Mines Act permit allows for an expansion of the Gibraltar East pit and storage of waste rock from that pit.”

Water management is a key consideration and waste rock volume, characteristics, and storage location can influence the quality of water discharged from the site, the ministry noted.

Additionally, an amendment to the Environmental Management Act Permit is required for the proposed water storage area in Granite Pit to ensure the protection of groundwater relied upon by down gradient residents for drinking water and potential impact to Cuisson Lake.

Read more: Tsilhqot’in National Government appeals Gibraltar Mines’ permit to discharge into Fraser River


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

miningWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time
Next story
B.C. researchers use ‘lean air conditioning’ to combat spread of COVID particles

Just Posted

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus is closed April 22, 23, Interior Health confirmed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake COVID-19 vaccine clinic closed April 22, 23

Interior Health said closure comes as all appointments caught up, rescheduled for earlier

Responding to the layoffs announced at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake this week, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston said the ministry is working diligently to see the situation resolved as quickly as possible. (Taseko Mines photo)
Gibraltar Mine permit change consultation period extended to May 7, 2021: energy and mines minister

“We are working dilgently to see this resolved as quickly as possible,” minister said

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WATCH: Cariboo-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society president Bill Lloyd with Pochita, one of three horses he and his wife Leslie have at their property on the outskirts of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Green ambassador

Bill Lloyd is president of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society

Dawson Road Maintenance crews have been working on road base failures on Highway 20. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)
ROAD REPORT: Dawson Road Maintenance provides update on Cariboo Chilcotin road conditions

Road bases still soft, saturated at multiple locations in Cariboo Chilcotin due to spring freshet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
UPDATED: Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer

Judge finds that Gabriel Klein is criminally responsible for death of Letisha Reimer

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Most Read