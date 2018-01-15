A gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seniors Village is almost under control. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

GI outbreak at Seniors Village almost under control

A gastrointestinal illness that broke out at the end of December at a seniors residential care facility in Williams Lake only has one case as of Jan. 11.

A gastrointestinal illness (GI) at Williams Lake Seniors Village that broke out on Dec. 28 is almost under control, said Sheri Brown, director of sales and marketing for Pacific Reach Seniors Housing Management.

“There is currently only one case as reported by the community,” Brown told the Tribune. “We continue to monitor any new cases and isolate residents in order to managed the spread of infection. We restrict families and outside guests, admissions and minimize transfer of resident back to community from hospital.”

While Seniors Village is the only residential facility in the Cariboo region presently battling a flu outbreak, Interior Health’s Active Facility Outbreaks page notes there are GI outbreaks at four other locations and 10 locations with respiratory infection outbreaks.

Brown said at Seniors Village, staff are following the organization’s policy on outbreak management in collaboration with the Interior Health’s protocol.

Read More: Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Other measures they do to control the spread of infections, she noted, are to wipe all surface including equipment after use with approved disinfectant, stop all group programs, isolate residents, employ strict hand hygiene in between resident care, use personal protective equipment and properly dispose soiled items.

In a health bulletin issued at the end of December, IH noted GIs are most commonly caused by viruses and bacteria and the illness is spread from person to person through germs in the stool or vomit of infected people.

Medical health officer Dr. Karin Goodison, told the Tribune in an e-mail in December that this year’s influenza vaccine is slightly different from last year’s vaccine and will protect against influenza: A/H3N2, A/H1N1, and either one or two strains of influenza B, depending on which vaccine people receive.

The best way to protect yourself, Goodison said, is to get the flu shot, wash your hands frequently through the day, especially after sneezing and coughing, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue and stay home if you are sick.

Interior Health was not able to confirm how many people have been vaccinated so far this flu season, but noted in an e-mailed response that 10,100 doses of influenza vaccine were distributed within the Cariboo region to public health clinics, physicians’ offices and pharmacies.

The actual numbers will be analyzed at the end of the flu season.

Read More: This flu season nothing to sneeze at

Previous story
Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop
Next story
Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Just Posted

GI outbreak at Seniors Village almost under control

A gastrointestinal illness that broke out at the end of December at a seniors residential care facility in Williams Lake only has one case as of Jan. 11.

Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

A look at our local area’s road, weather and ski conditions

Hoyer looks to repeat as X Games snow bike gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Little Riders invited for sleigh rides with Cariboo Carriage

The Little Riders Riding Club was treated to a day of sleigh… Continue reading

Williams Lake senior overwhelmed by community support after facing overdue vet bill

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for an outpouring of community support.

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Most Read