Geotech report expected this week for evacuated homes at Green Acres Mobile Home Park

Six properties in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park remain under an evacuation order. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fifteen evacuated residents continued to be out of their Green Acres Mobile Home Park homes over the Thanksgiving holiday as the city awaits a more extensive geotechnical assessment this week of a slide area nearby.

Six properties were placed on evacuation order almost two weeks ago on Sept. 29 by the city due to concerns of land slippage along Frizzi Road.

Gary Muraca, CAO for the city of Williams Lake, said the evacuated residents have been supported by the ESS team, with temporary accommodations provided and wrap around services offered. The ESS team checks on the residents regularly, he added.

“Residents have been able to access properties to get belongings they may have overlooked when they were asked to leave,” Muraca told the Tribune, noting the access was given under the supervision of professionals and the properties are under 24-hour security patrols.

“It is a horrible, stressful, inconvenience for these people and we hope to have the area reaccessed by a geotechnical engineer mid-week. We don’t take this inconvenience lightly, and we will hopefully be able to provide an update soon.”

The land slippage is in the area of Frizzi Road and Mackenzie Avenue and caused a break in one of the exposed sanitary sewer mains.

At city council last week, council voted to direct-award the replacement of the sanitary and storm mains along the Frizzi Road landslide to Ironman Directional Drilling for a cost not to exceed $790,000, with total project amounts of $510,000 from sanitary reserve and $280,000 from general reserve.

The work is intended to be a long-term solution for the compromised sanitary and storm mains.

