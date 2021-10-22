According to Statistics Canada, prices at the gas pump rose 32.8 per cent in September 2021 compared with September last year as inflation rose 4.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September, the fastest pace since February 2003. (Black Press Media File)

According to Statistics Canada, prices at the gas pump rose 32.8 per cent in September 2021 compared with September last year as inflation rose 4.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September, the fastest pace since February 2003. (Black Press Media File)

Gas prices fuel highest inflation rate in nearly two decades

Gas prices jumped 32.8 % while inflation rose 4.4 % on a year-over-year basis in September

According to Statistics Canada, prices at the pump jumped 32.8 per cent in September over the same month last year as inflation rose 4.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September, the fastest pace since February 2003.

The figures require some context. Gasoline prices rose from lower price levels in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic as economies around the world slowed down, leading to less demand and therefore lower prices for gasoline. Demand has since increased with the global economic recovery.

RELATED: UPDATED: Inflation rate rises to 4.1 per cent in August, highest since 2003

Excluding the spike in gasoline prices, inflation still rose 3.5 per cent year over year in September. Overall, were up in every major component, with transportation costs (up 9.1 per cent) contributing the most to the increase. Higher shelter (up 4.8 per cent) and food prices (up 3.9 per cent) also contributed to inflation.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Williams Lake couple grateful for outpouring of support during 3-day search
Next story
‘It will be in the 100s of millions of dollars’ to fix Cariboo roads:’ Transportation Minister

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected

B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure Rob Fleming, right, toured the Cariboo recently to see areas impacted by flooding and freshet. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
‘It will be in the 100s of millions of dollars’ to fix Cariboo roads:’ Transportation Minister

Stampeders goalie Willie Sellars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders opener sees Quesnel rivals net a 5-4 win

Jerry and Lori Rushton are grateful to be together again, and for the outpouring of community support they received when Lori went missing from her South Lakeside home Thursday, Oct. 14. She was found Saturday, Oct. 16 after spending two nights lost in the forest near their home. (Angie Mindus photo)
VIDEO: Williams Lake couple grateful for outpouring of support during 3-day search