GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

The auctioneers keep the sale going of more than 150 bulls from various producers around the province.

There was a full house at the Friday’s 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale.

The sale kicked off at 11 a.m., with many people also watching it from the livestream broadcast.

When the Tribune visted the sale just after 1 p.m., the sale was in full swing, and within an hour some of the bulls had sold for as high as $8,600 and $9,200.

As he watched Cordell Pinchbeck move livestock outside, Pritchard producer Barry Mader, who brought his Glebvieh to the sale, said he was impressed with the sale this year.

“It has been really organized,” Mader said.

See the Tribune next week for more on the results of the show and sale.

Bull sale photographer Liz Twan and B.C.-wide marketer Al Smith watch the sale closely.

The crowd was made up of prospective buyers and spectators.

Bob Gowans of Deanfield Ranch.

Cordell Pinchbeck at work in the background at the sale.

Rancher Iris Wright of Murphy Meadow Ranch on Knife Creek Road takes in the sale.

Wilf Smith aids with the ringside of the auction after taking his turn as one of the sale’s auctioneers.