The auctioneers keep the sale going of more than 150 bulls from various producers around the province.

GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

There was a full house at the Friday’s 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale.

The sale kicked off at 11 a.m., with many people also watching it from the livestream broadcast.

When the Tribune visted the sale just after 1 p.m., the sale was in full swing, and within an hour some of the bulls had sold for as high as $8,600 and $9,200.

As he watched Cordell Pinchbeck move livestock outside, Pritchard producer Barry Mader, who brought his Glebvieh to the sale, said he was impressed with the sale this year.

“It has been really organized,” Mader said.

See the Tribune next week for more on the results of the show and sale.

 

Bull sale photographer Liz Twan and B.C.-wide marketer Al Smith watch the sale closely.

The crowd was made up of prospective buyers and spectators.

Bob Gowans of Deanfield Ranch.

Cordell Pinchbeck at work in the background at the sale.

Rancher Barry Mader from Pitchard brought his Gelbvieh bulls to the sale. As he watched Cordell Pinchbeck working in the background Mader said the sale was extremely well organized this year.

Rancher Iris Wright of Murphy Meadow Ranch on Knife Creek Road takes in the sale.

Wilf Smith aids with the ringside of the auction after taking his turn as one of the sale’s auctioneers.

Gang Ranch managers Larry and Bev Ramstad were two of the familiar faces purchasing at the sale.

Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning
Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are making adjustments this calving season with prolonged winter conditions

