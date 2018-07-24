Fundraising underway to recoup donations after break and enter and Operation Smile theft

The Williams Lake and District Credit Union is hoping to help turn a frown upside down.

Thieves broke into the local branch on Saturday, July 14, where one of the men stole an Operation Smile donation jar — an international charity dedicated to providing free cleft lip and palette surgery for children across the developing world — inside the building containing an estimated $600.

WLDCU manager of operational excellence and credit Nolan Hill said since the theft of the donation jar, the branch has started a GoFundMe campaign, along with opened an account at the branch for anyone wishing to help recoup the losses.

“We’re going to match any donations up to $750, so that’ll be $1,500,” Hill said. “So far we’ve raised about $145 on the GoFundMe, but we’re hoping to get the ball rolling a little bit more.”

The break-in occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on July 14. RCMP said two brazen suspects broke into the Williams Lake and District Credit Union. One of the two men smashed the main glass door to the business, then stole the donation jar, before both fled on bikes.

Williams Lake RCMP said they are actively investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, anyone wishing to make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at www.gofundme.com/WLDCUOperationSmile, or stop by the WLDCU to donate to the Operation Smile branch fundraising account.

