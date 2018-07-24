Fundraising underway to recoup donations after break and enter and Operation Smile theft

The Williams Lake and District Credit Union is hoping to help turn a frown upside down.

Thieves broke into the local branch on Saturday, July 14, where one of the men stole an Operation Smile donation jar — an international charity dedicated to providing free cleft lip and palette surgery for children across the developing world — inside the building containing an estimated $600.

WLDCU manager of operational excellence and credit Nolan Hill said since the theft of the donation jar, the branch has started a GoFundMe campaign, along with opened an account at the branch for anyone wishing to help recoup the losses.

“We’re going to match any donations up to $750, so that’ll be $1,500,” Hill said. “So far we’ve raised about $145 on the GoFundMe, but we’re hoping to get the ball rolling a little bit more.”

The break-in occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on July 14. RCMP said two brazen suspects broke into the Williams Lake and District Credit Union. One of the two men smashed the main glass door to the business, then stole the donation jar, before both fled on bikes.

Williams Lake RCMP said they are actively investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, anyone wishing to make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at www.gofundme.com/WLDCUOperationSmile, or stop by the WLDCU to donate to the Operation Smile branch fundraising account.

@geesabby
sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study
Next story
Campfire bans issued around B.C.

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read