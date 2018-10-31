St. John the Divine Anglican Church on Kinchant Street, pictured in December 2014. St. John the Divine Anglican Church/Facebook photo

Fundraiser started for Quesnel church following robbery

St. John the Divine Anglican Church was robbed late Monday night

A fundraiser has been started on behalf of St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Quesnel, which was robbed late Monday night.

The church was broken into on Saturday night (Oct. 27), and then broken into again and robbed late Monday night (Oct. 29).

A professional stainless steel kitchen trolley, a Passport sound system, a keyboard, microphones, a Blu-Ray/DVD player, and a CD player was taken.

The robbers attempted to steal a TV, however it fell to the ground and was smashed in the attempt, so the robbers left it behind. Three doors were also broken and had to be replaced.

Between the cost of the stolen items and repairing the damage caused by the robbers, it’s going to cost $6,000. The church is insured, but has a $5,000 deductible, meaning they’re on the hook for the first $5,000. The insurance plan is something Honey Affleck, the secretary for the church, says they can barely afford as is.

The fundraiser was started after the church and Affleck posted to Facebook, looking for anyone with a kitchen trolley (which run about $750 new) for sale. Since it started, Affleck says approximately $500 has been raised.

“It just blew me away,” says Affleck. “It just kind of blew up on Facebook … It’s quite nice, actually, when you consider all the things that we do for this community.”

Donations can be dropped off at the church during the week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, or from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays. The church is located at 465 Kinchant Street in Quesnel.

Donations can also be dropped off at AC&D Insurance on Reid Street in Quesnel.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
