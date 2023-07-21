(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)

(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)

Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

Ryan Gould was flying with Kelowna-based Valhalla helicopters when he crashed

An online fundraiser has been started for the “selfless” helicopter pilot who died while fighting wildfires in Alberta, earlier this week.

On July 19, Ryan Gould, 41, a pilot for West Kelowna-based Valhalla helicopters, was working in northern Alberta as part of wildfire suppression efforts, when the helicopter he was flying crashed.

Gould was the only person in the helicopter when it crashed and despite resuscitation efforts by forestry workers, was declared dead shortly after the incident.

The pilot leaves behind a wife and two sons on their horse farm in Whitecourt, AB.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser has been started to help the Gould family navigate the coming months without their father and husband.

Kassidy Goodyer, the creator of the fundraiser describes Gould as a selfless man who was “loved by everyone.”

“This is a huge loss to our Valhalla family and teammates he worked within the industry. We will miss our friend greatly,” said Valhalla in a Facebook post.

Gould is the third person to die while working to suppress wildfires across Canada in the past month.

Last week, Devyn Gale, a 19-year-old firefighter, died after a tree fell on her near Revelstoke, B.C.

Adam Yeadon, 25, died while fighting a wildfire near his home in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

READ MORE: Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire

READ MORE: Crews fight wildfire with fire as B.C.’s central battleground starts to shift

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

alberta wildfiresCity of West KelownaFirefighters helicopter

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire east of Naramata considered held
Next story
Four local physicians to work at new maternity care clinic at CMH

Just Posted

A new maternity care clinic is being offered at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake as of Tuesday, July 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Four local physicians to work at new maternity care clinic at CMH

Reid Davidson, who was 24, has been identified as the person who died in a crash earlier this week when his compact car was struck by a minivan that had been going the wrong way on the Nanaimo Parkway. (Nanaimo United FC photo)
Man from 100 Mile House dies after highway crash on Vancouver Island

Will Roberts throws his loop during Tie-Down Roping at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. The Esk’et Rodeo takes place this weekend July 22 and 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Esk’et Rodeo ready to welcome competitors, spectators July 22, 23

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed