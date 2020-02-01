Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Supporters of Cowichan’s popular Russell Farms Market, which was heavily damaged by flood water after Friday night’s rainstorm, have started a fundraiser.

Set up by Chemainus’s Alexis Puttick, the GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $10,000. Puttick is good friends with the market’s co-owners Vanesse Bournazel and her mom France.

“France said when she went inside, she could see that a lot of their produce and goods are destroyed. They have multiple coolers and freezers as well that will need to be replaced,” Puttick explained. “The market is still very much under water, it’s hard to tell the full damages at this point.

All Puttick knows is she needs to help.

SEE RELATED: State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

READ ALSO: Flooding has closed several roads in Cowichan Valley

“Our favorite neighborhood market has been heavily damaged due to the floods currently happening in the Cowichan Valley,” said the page. “This market is a huge part of our community, supporting many local farms and businesses. The owners are absolutely devastated.”

The fundraiser page noted the insurance deductible is $10,000 and that’s not including other costs that insurance might cover.

“This business was hit by the Dec. 20, 2018 wind storm and they are still recovering from that,” said the family. “Lets take off some of the burden from our beloved market and pull together some funds to help.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Just Posted

PHOTOS: WLMHA Timberwolves raise $1770 at Good Deeds Cup BBQ

The event was well attended and drew dozens of lakecity citizens

COUNCIL BRIEFS: Grants, letters of support, award nominations, agreements

During the Tuesday, Jan. 29 regular meeting city council approved several grant applications

Heavy rain plays havoc with highways, rail lines, causes multiple closures

Several highways and roads in Southern Interior closed due to rock slides, debris flows, washouts

Jorgensen kicks of 2020 with two brand new murals

Dance in Common and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Gymnastic Association have great new murals

Rock slide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Assessment in progress

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Most Read