Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

A funding announcement to help drive innovation in the province will be made at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College on Nov. 13.

A media advisory states that Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, MP for Vancouver South, will announce Government of Canada support to help British Columbians businesses bring innovative products, processes and services to market faster.

Sajjan will make the announcement at 3:30 p.m. at the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conifex announces a temporary curtailment in operations at Fort St. James mill
Next story
Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

Just Posted

Haphazard History: The origins of the Boitanio name in Williams Lake

In Williams Lake, the Boitanio name is quite well known.

Slideshow: Williams Lake marks 100 years since the Great War’s Armistice

Despite a chilly morning, hundreds of lakecity residents turned up for 2018 Remembrance Day Service.

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Remembrance Day ceremonies Sunday, Nov. 11

Ceremonies in Williams Lake will include a service, laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, a flyover and comradeship at the legion

Hard work pays off for T-wolves at Penticton tourney

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves claimed a silver medal during the weekend

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

Conifex announces a temporary curtailment in operations at Fort St. James mill

Between 180 and 200 people will be affected by the curtailment for at least four weeks

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

Most Read