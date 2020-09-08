BC Transit will be installing transparent pieces of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base inside each of its Williams Lake buses next to the driver’s seat. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Full driver doors coming to BC Transit buses in Williams Lake

Work will get underway on the fleet this week

  • Sep. 8, 2020 10:22 a.m.
  • News

Passengers in Williams Lake will soon see buses equipped with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of BC Transit operators.

Retrofits on conventional fleet buses in Williams Lake will get underway in the coming days. Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will complete installations of the protective doors produced by AROW Global Corporation. While the installation process is taking place, passengers will experience no impact to service levels.

The full driver door is a movable barrier situated to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box designed to increase protection for our drivers.

Read more: Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

It includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base. The full driver door windows can be adjusted to account for sight lines associated with different seat positions.

Installation of the full driver door will be carried out over one day, with the new doors replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community and handyDART buses in both the conventional and custom systems will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.

BC Transit has accelerated our installation schedule, and 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province before the end of September. All future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.

For more information, please visit bctransit.com.

Read more:COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating



