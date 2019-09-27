VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

Warning: This article contains details that may not be suitable for all readers

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, the two Alberni fugitives at the centre of the summer’s nationwide manhunt, had plans to hijack a boat in Hudson’s Bay and flee to Europe or Africa after killing three strangers.

That’s according to new information released by the RCMP on Friday, in what will likely be the final police report in the three northern B.C. homicides and a two-week manhunt that gripped the nation.

It’s been nearly two months since Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, were found dead on Aug. 4 from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the dense bush of rural Manitoba, ending a two-week hunt across Western Canada for the two fugitives.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

RELATED: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

The young men had been charged in the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, whose body was found at a highway pullout on July 19. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were found shot to death on a highway near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

And while neither police nor the public may ever know what motivated the pair, evidence found near their bodies is offering some insight into their plans.

The pair confessed to killing Dyck, Deese and Fowler in footage found on a video camera that belonged to Dyck.

Six videos and three photos were recovered, with the first containing what police called a “cold” confession that “lacked remorse” and a detailing of their plan to leave the country.

Investigators and forensic scientists were unable to find time stamps for each video. The videos will not be released to the public, police said, and do not reveal any insight into motive.

The second video, 51 seconds long, is believed to have been taken after the fugitives made it to the Nelson River near Gillam, Man. Schmegelsky says the river is big and fast, according to the RCMP, and the two may have to commit suicide, to which McLeod agrees.

In the third video, 32 seconds long, Schmegelsky says the two have shaved in preparation for their death. The two state they plan to “go back and kill more people and expect to be dead in a week,” police said.

The fourth video, 19 seconds long, includes a description of how the two plan to end their lives. The fifth video is believed to have been taken unintentionally, police said.

In the last video, 31 seconds long, the two men describe their last will and testament and their wishes to be cremated.

Photos found on the camera included Schmegelsky with one of two SKS semi-automatic rifles later found near the bodies, an unintentional photo depicting nothing, and an apparent selfie of McLeod.

Both guns found near the bodies were used in all three murders.

According to police, McLeod and Schmegelsky left Port Alberni on July 12 and legally purchased an SKS semi-automatic rifle and a box of 20 rounds of ammunition using McLeod’s gun license at a Cabela’s story in Nanaimo.

Families told authorities at the time the two friends, who both worked at Walmart, had left on a road trip to find other jobs in the Yukon.

Look back at the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod:

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.