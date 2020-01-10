The City of Williams Lake has contractors doing fuel management work in the Dairy Fields area were locals also enjoyed outdoor skating during the holidays. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

Fuel management work underway in Williams Lake’s Dairy Fields area

Work will go on for several weeks

Fuel management treatments and beetle tree removal activities are underway in the Dairy Fields near Midnight Drive and Eleventh Avenue.

A bulletin from City of WilliamsLake notes that ap to 5.5 hectares will be treated over a period of several weeks.

Contractors will be implementing plans prepared according to professional forestry standards on behalf of the City, supervision of the work will be provided by KDay Forestry Ltd, with funding for this project provided by the Province of British Columbia’s Community Resilience Initiative through the Union of BC Municipalities.

The purpose of the fuel management treatments is to minimize the impact of fire in the area, if one were to occur, by reducing the amount of dead timber as well as forest fuels that have built up over many years. No fuel treatments will completely remove the risk of future fires; however, the intensity of a potential fire will be reduced and the ability to suppress it will be enhanced. The treatments will selectively remove trees killed by bark beetles, as well as small live and dead conifer trees.

Over the course of the treatment period, we expect that the fuel cut from the area will be transported to timber processing as available or chipped and distributed in place; however, if required due to inaccessible or hazardous conditions some burning may need to take place. Considerations will always be taken for appropriate weather conditions and venting before these actions are taken.

The area designated for treatment is popular for a variety of recreational activities, therefore the area will be closed to the public during the fuel management process to ensure both the safety of the public and the contractors.

There will also be a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss other fire risk reduction projects in the area.

Read more: Wildfire risk management information meetings coming up in Williams Lake, Miocene


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

Just Posted

Fuel management work underway in Williams Lake’s Dairy Fields area

Work will go on for several weeks

WorkSafeBC urges workers to take precautions in colder weather

With temperatures expected to drop to -34C in the Cariboo-Chilcotin hypothermia is a possiblity

PHOTOS: Bantam T-wolves sixth at prestigious KIBIHT tournament

The Timberwolves skated away with a respectable sixth place results in a field of 16 teams

Smart 55: Fitness instructor keeps Williams Lake in great shape

Patsy Kohnke has been teaching fitness in the lakecity since she was 19

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Peter Skene Ogden

Peter Skene Ogden was a fur trader and explorer, 100 Mile House school bears his name

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

News coming from representative of frontman Geddy Lee

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Most Read