Fuel-free guard established around Chasm wildfire

Skimmers are on site of the 410-hectare Chasm wildfire today, July 22, after it made an excursion across the guard Wednesday.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jessica Mack said air tankers blanketed the excursion on the northwest flank Wednesday and firefighters worked throughout the night to put up a fuel-free guard to stop the fire from spreading. Skimmers are on site Thursday to support the guard.

Mack said the fire, located north of Chasm Park and south of 70 Mile House, was moving away from the highway, which is not threatened at this time.

Forty firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment are involved in suppressing this wildfire.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 199 properties in the area.

More to come.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021