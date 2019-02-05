Fuel cards targets of recent thefts: RCMP

“It is likely thieves are filling up large, tidy tanks,” Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger said

Williams Lake RCMP said Tuesday they have received numerous reports of stolen fuel cards from fleet vehicles recently.

“Fuel thieves have been looking for fleet vehicles, from passenger cars and taxis to transport trucks and then stealing the fuel cards found in the vehicle,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger.

“Unfortunately, in all instances, the PIN number for the fuel card is either written on, or near the fuel card. In a few cases the PIN number has been written on the vehicle’s sun visor right next to the card.”

Kooger said the thieves are then taking the card to a local gas cardlock.

“Given that some of the amounts charged against the credit card are over $2,000 it is likely thieves are filling up large, tidy tanks,” Kooger said.

The Williams Lake RCMP would like to encourage the public and all businesses that are using fleet fuel cards to store the cards in a secure manner. In addition, if fleet cards are being left in a vehicle then the corresponding PIN number should be made secure, police said.

If anyone has information regarding the theft of fuel, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



