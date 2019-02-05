Fuel cards targets of recent thefts: RCMP

“It is likely thieves are filling up large, tidy tanks,” Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger said

Williams Lake RCMP said Tuesday they have received numerous reports of stolen fuel cards from fleet vehicles recently.

“Fuel thieves have been looking for fleet vehicles, from passenger cars and taxis to transport trucks and then stealing the fuel cards found in the vehicle,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger.

“Unfortunately, in all instances, the PIN number for the fuel card is either written on, or near the fuel card. In a few cases the PIN number has been written on the vehicle’s sun visor right next to the card.”

Kooger said the thieves are then taking the card to a local gas cardlock.

READ MORE: RCMP seize loaded weapons, charge two individuals in latest crackdown

“Given that some of the amounts charged against the credit card are over $2,000 it is likely thieves are filling up large, tidy tanks,” Kooger said.

The Williams Lake RCMP would like to encourage the public and all businesses that are using fleet fuel cards to store the cards in a secure manner. In addition, if fleet cards are being left in a vehicle then the corresponding PIN number should be made secure, police said.

If anyone has information regarding the theft of fuel, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal officials dealing with backlog of refugee security screens

Just Posted

Cariboo Chilcotin award-winning filmmakers setting sail on new adventure

Robert and Vanessa Moberg plan to document their experiences and the people they meet along the way

Extreme cold warning lifted, temperature sitting at -29C for Williams Lake Tuesday morning

School buses at Horsefly and Big Lake not running due to weather

LETTERS: Williams Lake energy plant license crucial

I am concerned that we are trying to kill the golden goose.

Falcons wrestlers sink talons into provincial competition

“We have a young team with quite a bit of experience and they were both good tournaments for them.”

Extreme weather covers BC Ferries’ Nimpkish in sheet of ice as it sails

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Most Read