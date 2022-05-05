Conservative MP Chris D’Entremont rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons says he heard unparliamentary language from both opposition and government benches during yesterday’s debate, but he wasn’t able to hear whether the prime minister swore. Chris d’Entremont reported to the House that he listened to the recordings of question period, but “with all the noise in the House I was unable to determine what may have been said.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative MP Chris D’Entremont rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons says he heard unparliamentary language from both opposition and government benches during yesterday’s debate, but he wasn’t able to hear whether the prime minister swore. Chris d’Entremont reported to the House that he listened to the recordings of question period, but “with all the noise in the House I was unable to determine what may have been said.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fuddle-duddle or not, Speaker calls for respect after question period shouting match

Unparliamentary language heard from both opposition and government benches Wednesday

The deputy Speaker of the House of Commons says he heard unparliamentary language from both opposition and government benches during Wednesday’s debate, but he wasn’t able to hear whether the prime minister swore.

Conservative MPs accused Justin Trudeau of “dropping an F-bomb” during a particularly unruly question period that repeatedly devolved into incoherent shouting from members throughout the chamber.

Opposition House leader John Brassard called for a review of the recordings, later telling reporters that about a dozen of his colleagues on the front benches heard Trudeau hurl an obscenity at them.

Chris d’Entremont reported to the House that he listened to the recordings of question period, but with all the noise in the chamber, he was unable to determine what may have been said.

D’Entremont said none of the unparliamentary remarks he heard should have been made, and called on his colleagues to avoid disrespectful comments and observe the rules of debate and decorum.

He added that if members feel their “blood pressure is a little high, it’s a beautiful day outside,” and he urged them to “go for a walk.”

RELATED: Fuddle duddle, pompous ass among list of words deemed unparliamentary in Canada

Federal Politics

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. woman finds long-lost foster mother 30 years later from Facebook post
Next story
Pavement line marking underway in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Christopher Billy and Wendell Smitheram are doing their best to stay positive after losing their van and most of their worldly possessions in a fire on Monday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘It was home’: Men homeless after fire destroys van

John Aitken, left, and Dave Webster of Yellowhead Pavement Marking Ltd. apply paint on the crosswalk at First Avenue Proctor Street Thursday, May 5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pavement line marking underway in Williams Lake

Property owners along Fourth Avenue North in Williams Lake have red dresses hanging in trees to honour National of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, May 5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
National Day of Action for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls marked in Williams Lake

Keegan Follack, 30, returned home to Williams Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic and is enjoying working and living here. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Gratitude goes a long way